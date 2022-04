Rema has shocked a lot of his fans with a confession he made on social media.

The singer and Mavin Records signee revealed intimate details about his sexual activities in a Q&A session with some fans on Instagram.

A follower posed a question to Rema, asking if the singer is a virgin. He replied the question in the affirmative, confirming the fan’s take on his sexual activities.

