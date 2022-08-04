Singer Prince’s Wealth to be Split Among Siblings Six Years After His Death

The estate of Prince has finally reached a settlement in the division of his wealth, six years after his tragic death.

The $156 million worth of assets left behind by the singer, will be split evenly between Prince Legacy LLC and Prince Oat Holdings LLC, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Prince who passed at age 57 after a fentanyl overdose in his Paisley Park home, did not leave behind a will and was unmarried. He also did not have any living children at the time of his death. This sparked global debates about how to split a deceased person’s earnings without clear direction of what they would have wanted. Prince’s six half siblings were named his legal heirs soon after.

According to Billboard, three of his siblings have since sold all or most of their shares to a music publishing company called Primary Wave. The company also represents the music of the late Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Ray Charles, among other iconic deceased artist. Primary Wave owns Prince Oat Holdings LLC. The other company that will be getting part of the singers wealth is Prince Legacy LLC. That company represents his half siblings Sharon Nelson, John Nelson and Norrine Nelson.

The court then appointed a bank to handle the financial affairs of the estate. Legal documents show that $3 million will be paid to Comerica Bank & Trust for “preparation of tax returns, professional fees, expenses and any awards entered in pending litigation involving the Estate.” After all legal and tax obligations are met, his siblings and their respective enterprises will receive their split.

