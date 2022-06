Nigerian RnB singer, Praise Adejoh aka Praiz has been inducted as a member of the Recording Academy.

The Project Fame alum announced the news via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 28.

Praiz noted the honour in being chosen to be part of the new Recording Academy member class. He wrote,

“I’m honoured to be part of the new @recordingacademy member class and join countless creators and professionals who serve, celebrate and advocate for our music community year-round #IAmTheAcademy.”

