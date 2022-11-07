Singer Portable’s Range Rover Vandalised During Performance

Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable was ready to get physical after his Range Rover was Vandalised.

In a video that has gone viral, the singer was visibly angry and ready to exchange blows when after finishing a performance in the Ijegun area of Lagos, on Sunday, November 6, he saw that his car’s rear windshield had been smashed.

See video below.

Nigerian artist Portable’s Range Rover glass destroyed leaving his show in Urban Cz hotel located at ijegun, Satellite town, Lagos. @Naija_PR @WhatsTrending @#Tweetboy pic.twitter.com/YBRvfLj9QK — TweetBoy (@iam_ajams) November 7, 2022

