Monday, November 7, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer Portable’s Range Rover Vandalised During Performance

Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable was ready to get physical after his Range Rover was Vandalised.

In a video that has gone viral, the singer was visibly angry and ready to exchange blows when after finishing a performance in the Ijegun area of Lagos, on Sunday, November 6, he saw that his car’s rear windshield had been smashed.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

