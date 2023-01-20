Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Singer Portable Wails Aloud After TG Omori Charged $50k to Shoot Music Video

Celebrity

Portable has expressed his displeasure at TG Omori for the exorbitant price that comes with his service.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner took to his Instagram stories on Thursday night, January 19, to wail and lament, revealing an exchange between himself and the celebrated director.

In the screenshot shared, it revealed that TG Omori had charged Portable a whopping $50k for his expertise; a sum the latter was not comfortable.

Portable went on and on, asking if the ace director shoots for ghost as he wondered who would pay such amount.

 

