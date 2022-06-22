Singer Portable Ties the Knot with Baby Mama at Son’s Christening

It was double the event and double the celebration at the christening of singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable’s newborn son.

The fast rising singer who welcomed his second child with his lover, FeranmiI last week held the christening on Tuesday, June 21.

During the child’s christening, the couple in matching outfits, exchanged wedding bands in the presence of Islamic clerics, their families, and well wishers.

A video by GoldMyne TV on Instagram, captured the moment where Portable slid the ring on his lover’s finger and she reciprocated the action.

During the exchange of rings, the singer made it rain naira notes on his bride and mother of two of his kids.

The excited singer brought out bundles of naira notes from his bag and ‘sprayed’ them on his smiling bride.

