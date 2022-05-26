Thursday, May 26, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Singer Portable Threatens Murder Following Headies Nomination for ‘Best Street Hiphop Artiste

Portable has solidified his stance as a bonafide Nigerian musician after picking up two nominations at the Headies Awards 2022.

The singer who was nominated in the “Rookie of the Year” category as well as “Best Street Hiphop Artiste” alongside Poco Lee for his hit song, ‘Zazzu Zeh’ has threatened murder on any winner of the category aside from him.

In a new video he posted on Instagram, Portable made it known that he’s the only one deserving of taking home the win in that category because his song is know everywhere; from the streets to the trenches.

He added that Headies should not make the mistake of giving his award to anyone else as he will order the murder of that winner.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: