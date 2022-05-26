Singer Portable Threatens Murder Following Headies Nomination for ‘Best Street Hiphop Artiste

Portable has solidified his stance as a bonafide Nigerian musician after picking up two nominations at the Headies Awards 2022.

The singer who was nominated in the “Rookie of the Year” category as well as “Best Street Hiphop Artiste” alongside Poco Lee for his hit song, ‘Zazzu Zeh’ has threatened murder on any winner of the category aside from him.

In a new video he posted on Instagram, Portable made it known that he’s the only one deserving of taking home the win in that category because his song is know everywhere; from the streets to the trenches.

He added that Headies should not make the mistake of giving his award to anyone else as he will order the murder of that winner.

