Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer Portable Takes to the Street to Share Food

Celebrity

Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has certified himself a philanthropist with his latest act.

The singer took to the streets of Lagos to feed folks amidst the current economic situation in the country.

Portable posted a video of himself and his team sharing food via his Instagram account on Monday.

The Zazu crooner encouraged his fans not to wait for things to happen, but to rather go out and make things happen, as people in the country have been suffering.

He said, “ Zazuu stop waiting for things to happen go out and make it happen. Who go help you no go stress you. We meet everyone for a reason either they are a blessing or a lesson ✌️Street ti take over Wahala musician IKA OF AFRICA the street problem idamu adugbo in showing luv to the Street💯💯💯”

 

Latest

Celebrity

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

0
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
News

Turkey Quake: How my wife, children and I escaped death – Nigerian narrates ordeal

0
A Turkey-based Nigerian, Emmanuel Olaitan Johnson, has recounted how...
News

Diezani ally, Jide Omokore, acquitted of $1.6bn fraud

0
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja...
Politics

Just In: Buhari meets Emefiele, Bagudu over new Naira Notes

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has met privately with the Chairman...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

0
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
News

Turkey Quake: How my wife, children and I escaped death – Nigerian narrates ordeal

0
A Turkey-based Nigerian, Emmanuel Olaitan Johnson, has recounted how...
News

Diezani ally, Jide Omokore, acquitted of $1.6bn fraud

0
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja...
Politics

Just In: Buhari meets Emefiele, Bagudu over new Naira Notes

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has met privately with the Chairman...
Politics

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

0
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
Read more

Turkey Quake: How my wife, children and I escaped death – Nigerian narrates ordeal

Emmanuel Offor -
A Turkey-based Nigerian, Emmanuel Olaitan Johnson, has recounted how survived the earthquake that killed more than 2,700 people in Turkey on Monday. Johnson, who spoke...
Read more

Diezani ally, Jide Omokore, acquitted of $1.6bn fraud

Emmanuel Offor -
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja has discharged and acquitted Jide Omokore, Chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria Limited, of...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: