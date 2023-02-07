Singer Portable Takes to the Street to Share Food

Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has certified himself a philanthropist with his latest act.

The singer took to the streets of Lagos to feed folks amidst the current economic situation in the country.

Portable posted a video of himself and his team sharing food via his Instagram account on Monday.

The Zazu crooner encouraged his fans not to wait for things to happen, but to rather go out and make things happen, as people in the country have been suffering.

He said, “ Zazuu stop waiting for things to happen go out and make it happen. Who go help you no go stress you. We meet everyone for a reason either they are a blessing or a lesson ✌️Street ti take over Wahala musician IKA OF AFRICA the street problem idamu adugbo in showing luv to the Street💯💯💯”

