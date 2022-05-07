Singer portable Shows Off Huge Wads of Cash, Says He’s Escaped SAPA

Portable has arrived at a place where he is comfortably raking in cash and therefore feels the need to show this off.

The singer who rose to stardom after featuring Olamide on his hit track, ‘Zazzu,’ has revealed that he has escaped SAPA (Serious Absence of Purchasing Ability) for life.

Portable showed off huge wads on cash on a new video he posted on his Instagram as he announced to the world that he made his money legitimately from his singing career. He noted that he felt a need to show off because when he was broke, he would always announce that folks help him and now that he’s rich, it is only proper to announce the change on circumstance.

He hailed himself as an ‘expensive OG,’ stating that he’s more expensive than people’s cars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...