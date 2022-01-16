Singer, Portable Says Girls are All Over Him

Portable is the rave of the moment with his hit single, “Zazuu” and has begun to live the reality of a celebrity including numerous amorous requests.

The singer sat down with @jahblessoriginalintelligence to speak on his love life since becoming famous and his journey as an artiste.

Portable revealed that women are now all over him, professing love to him everywhere he turns to and this didn’t just start when his song blew up.

He added that he has two children; boys from two different women but was no longer in a relationship with either as he now has a woman he wants to marry.

He however complained that the woman in question has begun messing up since he became a celebrity and if things don’t change, he’ll be forced to move on.

Portable spoke a bit about his career too saying that he has now arrived. He insisted that he suffered in the last because of his career path especially during the lockdown period when there were no shows for artistes to perform.

Watch his interview below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...