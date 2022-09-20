Singer Portable Rejoices After Davido Follows Him Again on Instagram

Portable could not contain his joy after his colleague, Davido returned to following him on Instagram.

The “Zazuu” crooner took to his Instagram page to share the good news of the new development, complete with a song dedication.

Portable wrote, “If you want to shine like a sun fist (sic) burn like a 🔥🔥🔥 👑@davido Don follow me back Aza Man.”

Recall that the duo fell out with each other during the Osun State gubernatorial election when Portable was contracted to campaign for the sitting governor, Adegboyega Oyetola with Davido campaigning for his uncle and governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

