Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Singer Portable Rejoices After Davido Follows Him Again on Instagram

Portable could not contain his joy after his colleague, Davido returned to following him on Instagram.

The “Zazuu” crooner took to his Instagram page to share the good news of the new development, complete with a song dedication.

Portable wrote, “If you want to shine like a sun fist (sic) burn like a 🔥🔥🔥 👑@davido Don follow me back Aza Man.”

Recall that the duo fell out with each other during the Osun State gubernatorial election when Portable was contracted to campaign for the sitting governor, Adegboyega Oyetola with Davido campaigning for his uncle and governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: