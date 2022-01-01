Singer Portable in Tears After He Received a Range Rover Gift: Watch

Portable wept profusely last night after an unknown person sent him a gift of a Range Rover.

Recall that the singer got himself into a bit of a hassle after he called out Poco Lee for ripping off his song. The accusation went southwards and the young singer quickly apologised to Poco Lee and even Olamide, who starred alongside the dancer on their hit single, “Zazzo Zeh.”

Days ago, Portable received a gift of a car from both artiste, and now has gotten yet another gift, this time a Range Rover. And he was unable to contain his joy.

Starting 2022 with a new Car, it can only be God 🙌🏿 Zehh 🕺🏾!!!

