Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable came through with a surprise for his wife, a few days ago.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner who came into the limelight after YBNL boss Olamide, featured on the hit track, gifted his Mrs and mother of his two children, a Lexus saloon car.

Portable shared several videos of the car and his wife, Bewaji via his Instagram page from their neighbourhood where the couple celebrated the gift. See the videos below.

