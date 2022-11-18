Singer Portable Fires Studio Staff for Making Only N7,000 in Six Weeks

Portable has fired his studio staff for refusing to turn a profit while he was away out of the country.

The singer and boss of Zeh Nation, took to his verified Instagram page on Thursday, November 17, to complain bitterly and vent his frustration.

Speaking in a mixture of Pidgin English and Yoruba, the Zaazu singer, shared that he fired the staff at his recording studio for accounting for only ₦7000 as earnings when he travelled.

The Ogun State Chief added that he makes up to 15 million naira in five days when he manages the studio himself but to his surprise, his staff gave him an account of N7,000 when he returned from a six-week trip.

He said in Pidgin, “I build studio, they no gree make money. Dem dey chop all my money, na why I pursue them. Studio wey be say me anytime I record, I make two million, three million, four million. In five days, I fit make ₦15 million. I travelled for one month and two weeks, I con ask them how much them make, they say they make 7000 naira.”

