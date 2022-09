Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable decided to bless his teeming fans from the world over with a motivational quote fot the weekend.

The fast rising singer who has managed to always stay in the news, advised folks via his Instagram on Thursday, September 22.

In the video he put up, he enjoined folks not to let anyone else be responsible for their success. He said, “Never put the key of your success in anyone’s pocket.”

