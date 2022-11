Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable is not slowing down as the year is winding down and has gifted himself a new car.

The singer posted photos of his brand new automobile via his Instagram page on Sunday, November 20.

This comes days after fans wrecked his White Range Rover, breaking the rear windshield while he was performing in the Ijegun area of Lagos.

“It’s been God all the way. Another 1 to my Garage. Congrats to me… Alihamdulilahi,” he captioned the post

