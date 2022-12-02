Singer Portable Blasts Colleagues, Ruger and BNXN, Tells Them To Come Take Lessons from Him

Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable is ready to take on some of his colleagues as students, in order for them to learn from his musical expertise.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 1 to blast Ruger and BNXN, who are currently embroiled in a beef with each other over who the better artiste is.

In the video he posted, the ‘Zaazu’ crooner said, “Help me tell Ruger and Buju, let them come and learn music from Dr Zeh. They don’t know how to sing. All the music they do, one cannot hear what they are saying clearly. It’s not like we don’t understand English, their words are not clear.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...