Portable has signed a major ambassadorial deal to become the face of the new Odogwu Bitters which just recently hit the market.

The “Zazzu” singer announced that he is now the face of the drink owned by none other than nightlife businessman, Obi Cubana.

Portable made the announcement via his Instagram page revealing that Obi Cubana paid him the sum of N50 Million for the deal as he shared photos and videos from his official unveiling as the ambassador for the brand.

