Wednesday, December 22, 2021
ADANNE

Singer Portable Apologises to Poco Lee After Accusing Dancer of Hijacking His Song

Portable has shared a video of himself going down on his knees to apologise to Pocolee after he called out the dancer for reaping off his song.

In case you missed how it all happened, Portable recently collaborated with Olamide and Poco Lee on the song ZaZo Zehh.

ImageThey performed the song at a Lagos event, during which Wizkid sprayed the duo money on the stage. And from the clip, Poco Lee is seen picking up all the money.

And Portable was not happy with this, and he took to his social media to accuse the dancer of hijacking the song and the money.

Things took a horrible tip down the hill; folks shared a video in which Portable is allegedly been thrown out by his management.

Now, the emerging voice is on his knees, asking the industry heads for forgiveness:

ADANNE

