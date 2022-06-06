Monday, June 6, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Singer Peter Okoye Gives New Guideline for Visiting His Home and Office Ahead of 2023 Elections

Peter Okoye has issued a new guideline that will allow folks visit him at home and the office ahead of 2023 elections.

The singer and father of three revealed that he had instructed his security personnel and management that no one is allowed to visit him without their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

In the light of the incessant and indiscriminate killings of Nigerians and the inability of the government of the day to arrest the situation, Okoye is determined that citizens must get it right on the next election and vote out bad leaders.

