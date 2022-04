It does not look like the marriages around town are doing a good job of convincing Peruzzi to make the plunge into matrimony anytime soon.

In fact, the singer has confessed that the institution looks really scary owing to the tales of terrible experiences usually peddled by some of the folks in it.

Peruzzi took to Snapchat to air his latest opinion of the marriage institution. He wrote, “Y’all make the “marriage” thing look scary TBH.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...