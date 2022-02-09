Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer Oxlade Breaks the Internet with Sex Tape

Oxlade sent the internet into a frenzy after a clip of him him having sex with an unidentified woman made its way online.

The sex tape was leaked on Snapchat in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Oxlade, 24, whose real name is Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman has stirred a lot of mixed reaction on social media with the release of the tape.

The “AWAY” crooner who made the list in the Rolling Stone 50 best songs of 2020, is now trending on Twitter where the tale has made its way.

According to reports, the singer allegedly created a Snapchat streak and gave it to a buddy to illustrate how he smashed an unidentified girl, and the friend then recorded the streak on his phone and published it online.

Unlike the heavy criticism directed at Tiwa Savage when her sex tape got leaked last year, Oxlade is having it easy with many Twitter comments hailing him for his sexual prowess.

Born in Surulere and studied at Lagos State University, Oxlade is a household name among music fans, having made waves with his catchy, trademark Afro-fusion sound.

See some reactions below.

