Oxlade got quite into it, spilling interesting details about himself and career while appearing as a guest on On the Radar.

The singer who was interviewed by Gabe P for the Power 101.1 FM show, revealed the health condition behind his decision never to smoke.

When asked by the host of her had ever smoked anything, Oxlade replied he has never. He went on to reveal that smoking isn’t good for him at all as he is asthmatic and that habit poses great danger to his health.

