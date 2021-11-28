Singer, Oxlade Resorts to Spiritual Cover After Sexual Requests from Fans of

Oxlade sure doesn’t want anything interfering with his heavenly race as has resorted to spiritual cover to shield himself from the wiles of temptation.

The singer engaged his fans in a question and answer session on Snapchat and some of the questions received drove him straight to the Bible.

One person had asked the singer, ” Zaddy will you blow my back out?”. Oxlade had replied, “I cover myself with with the Blood of Jesus.”

Another fan had said, “my friend wants to have sex with you. She said she misses you so you better text her” to which he replied, “Psalm 23.”

