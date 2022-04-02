Singer Oxlade Bewildered After His Luggage is Stolen from New York Hotel Room

Oxlade was left utterly heartbroken and beyond shocked after he experienced a theft in the United States of America.

The singer shared his experience via his Snapchat handle as he explai that his hotel room was burgled and all of his luggage stolen far away in New York City.

Oxlade lamented the incident wand was a little confused that this happened not in the popular Oshodi, Lagos but in New York city.

“Never experienced this on my whole life…all my luggages stolen. From my hotel room… All… Bruh…. For New York. No be Oshodi o… NYC,” he wrote.

