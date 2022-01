Oxlade wants women to love, pamper and spoil their men because they are in fact bug babies contrary to differing opinions.

The singer shared a message a female sent to her man on Snapchat and named it the road map for how interactions in romantic relationships should go.

Taking to Snapchat, Oxlade shared that men are big babies and it is only right that pampering and splurging on go both ways. He added that if that is not the case, then it’s a fellowship not a relationship.

