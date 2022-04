Orezi is experiencing the resultant effect of failing to link his NIN with his phone number.

The singer cried out for help on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon after he discovered that he was unable to make phone calls from his MTN line.

Orezi raised an alarm asking if other MTN users had been barred from outgoing calls and later posted an update that it was due to his refusal to link his NIN to his phone number, something he has to get around to doing soon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...