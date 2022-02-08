Singer Omawumi Recounts Not Feeling Pretty While Growing up

Omawumi is heavy on the self love and acceptance and is letting anyone who cares to, know it.

The singer recounted how in her growing up years, she was one of those kids that wasn’t typically pretty and was called all sort of nicknames because of her prominent forehead and “ogor”.

The mother of two went on to add that she is used to attempt to hide her flaws by wearing heavy makeup and resorting to some other means.

Omawumi disclosed that nothing has changed from then to the present except that she is in love with herself; flaws and all. From her prominent forehead to her knocked knees, from her cellulite to her stretch marks.

She added that though she can decide to hide some of her flaws if she decides to, but nothing anyone says will push her to make a decision about herself.

