Singer Omawumi Looking to Snag a Bentley from Headies Organiser, Ayo Animashaun

Omawumi is looking to snag herself a Bentley and wouldn’t it be nice if she got it for free?

The singer who is currently away in the United States after attending the Headies Awards which held in Atlanta, Georgia has asked the CEO of Smooth Promotions, organisers of Headies awards, Ayo Animashaun to trade in her old car for a Bentley.

Omawumi who won the Headies’ ‘Next Rated’ awards 13 years ago noted that she was present at the car presentation ceremony for this year’s winner, BNXN, where the latter received a Bentley (the category comes with a car prize).

She added that she would like to trade in the car she won during her time for the new one.

