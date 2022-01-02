Singer Omarion to People Who Call Him ‘Omicron’: “I Am An Artist, Not A Variant”

Omarion wants fans to stop referring to him as “Omicron.”

The R&B singer took to TikTok to share fans a happy new year, during which he also addressed the Omicron jokes.

“Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant,” he said in the clip. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music. So please, be safe, be healthy, happy new year.”

Watch him:

Omarion addresses the Omicron varient jokes: “I am an artist, not a varient.” pic.twitter.com/UieTqJGnuv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2022

