Singer Olivia O’Brien Confirms She Dated Pete Davidson & that He Broke Up With Her Through Text

Olivia O’Brien has finally confirmed what people talked about: that she was briefly involved with Pete Davidson.

The singer revealed this on an episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast this week, during which she said that they dated briefly back in 2020.

“Um, yeah…that’s true,” O’Brien said about Davidson. “Nice guy.”

And about their time together, O’Brien said Davidson was a “really sweet” person. “He’s hot and he’s really funny,” she said. “He’s a really sweet guy.”

They eventually broke up after he texted her. “He texted me, like, ‘I’m seeing someone else,’” O’Brien said.

See the full interview below. The talk comes in around the 33:46 mark.

