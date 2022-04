Singer Olakira has dished out a relationship adb for his fellow comrades in the love business.

The “Maserati” crooner has advised that broke men should desist from the business of falling in love and with reason.

Olakira shared that according to his thought process, when a man loves a woman, her needs become his goals hence, a man can’t afford to go into a relationship without money.

