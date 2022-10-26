Singer Mohbad Requests to Terminate Contract with Marlian Music

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba professionally known as Mohbad has requested to terminate his contract with Marlian music.

The Nigerian singer server a notice of contract termination through his lawyer, after numerous alleged attacks from the record label boss, Naira Marley.

Recall on October 5th, 2022, Mohbad via his official Twitter handle, released photos and videos of himself, bruised up and alleged he was beaten to pulp at label boss, Naira Marley’s house.

This happened after Mohbad intially accused his boss Naira Marley and the record label of being after his life in February 2022.

Reacting to the accusation at that time, Naira Marley debunked his signer’s allegations and instead said Mohbad was high on harmful substances.

However, Mohbad stirred reactions among netizens when he shares photos of himself receiving drip in a hospital after being admitted as an emergency hypertensive patient.

The statement by Mohbad lawyers has called for the termination of the singer’s contract as asides from the threat to life, he claims that he hasn’t received any royalties in his 3 years at the record label.

The statement read;

“TERMINATION NOTICE

The above subject refers.

We are solicitors to Promise Aloba Oladimej professionally known as Mohbad, hereinafter referred to as our client. Our Client has reliably informed us of the following facts:

2. That you, Azeez Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley entered into an arrangement with our client as ‘Marlians Entertainment Limited’ sometime in 2019, wherein you released and monetized songs made by our client from the time of the arrangement till date:

3. During the period of this arrangement you orchestrated and cared out violent physical attacks on our client, causing grievous bodily harm and threat to the life of our client.

4. In contravention of the terms of the arrangement between our client and yourself, you have failed to pay any advances as mutually agreed by both parties since 2019 till date:

5. You have also failed to pay all royalties due our client from all his intellectual property works monetized, released and utilised by you from 2019 till date.

6. That due to the direct contravention of the terms of agreement, as well as the criminal acts of assault and battery against our client, he has decided to terminate the arrangement effective from the 7th of October, 2022.

7. Sequel to this termination we therefore demand the following: The logs and records of the digital sales of all songs by our client released and utilized during this period (2019- till date) and payment of the monetary value in respect thereof due to our client within 7 (seven) days of your receipt of this letter. The immediate handover of our client’s entire catalogue of songs released prior and during the arrangement with you. Please accept the assurances of our professional regards as we anticipate your immediate cooperation Yours faithfully. For: Clipeum Partners O.M Falade.

