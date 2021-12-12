Singer Michael Nesmith Dies at 78

Michael Nesmith is dead.

The singer and guitarist for the Monkees died Friday of natural causes at his home in Carmel Valley, California, his family told Rolling Stone.

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

This sad news comes just one month after he and the Monkees’ only surviving member, Micky Dolenz, did their farewell tour at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre Nov. 14.

Andrew Sandoval, the Monkees’ manager, took to Twitter on Friday to share a tribute to the late singer.

“It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith,” he wrote. “We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago. That tour was a true blessing for so many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction and so many innovative ideas and concepts. I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved.”

Nesmith was 78.

