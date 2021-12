Mayourkun does get around to dishing some advice via his songs but he is guilty of not taking them.

The singer and DMW label signee lamented ditching his own advice after facing the consequences of his actions.

Mayourkun shared on Snapchat that he sang “mashe transfer, mashe transfer” in his song but ended up transferring I money tirelessly.

He wrote, “Na me no dey follow my own advice! “Mashe transfer, mashe transfer!” I don transfer tire!

