Segun Odegbami’s Daughter, Singer May7ven Returns to Nigeria, Set to Release New Project

The daughter of former international football star, Segun Odegbami, May7ven has returned back to Nigeria to bid to cement her place in the Nigerian music industry.

The United Kingdom-based Nigerian afro-queen is also set to release a new single to mark her return to the country

Born Yemisi May Odegbami, May, who has styled herself as May7ven, has never hidden her interest in developing and promoting the Nigerian music industry and adding value to Nigerian artists particularly the young and aspiring ones through her work and leveraging on her world acclaim and network to put them and their music on the world stage.

This, exactly is partly what has informed her recent homecoming where she is working with one of Nigeria’s renowned musical outfits, Atunda Entertainment, on the release of her new single in the coming weeks and also collaborating with one of Atunda Entertainment artists, Sammy Lee, on another music project.

Atunda Entertainment, which is created by the President of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, as activation of Motherland Beckons is known for its devotion to discovering young Nigerian and African artists, nurturing them into stardom by aiding them to become established stars in their music career.

Apart from being a recognised entertainer, songwriter, songstress, model, stylist, dancer, promoter, and producer, May7ven is also a fashionista with a unique dress sense, a media personality and owner, entrepreneur as well as sound engineer, building surveyor, and architect.

She started in the music world at a very tender age in the church and at age eight she wrote her first song, Change, which she was prevailed on to submit to late music icon, Michael Jackson, for his first album. At age 15, she signed a management deal with Ronald in the United Kingdom and ever since has never let off the steam as she dug deeper into the music world and made a fulfilling career.



She is an acclaimed African R&B/Afrobeats exponent, with her biggest musical influences being Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Faith Evans, Usher, Karen Clark, and Prince. She is a major part and first female pioneer of the Afrobeats scene and has paved the way for the resurgence of powerful female artists over the years.

May7ven boasts of a large fan base with her release of numerous songs; singles, albums, and EP, she has also garnered a number of accolades and awards for her astounding performances across the globe.

In February 2012, May7ven became the first Afrobeats artiste in history after Dbanj to be a super A – listed artiste on UK Mainstream with her single; Ten Ten, and follow up single; Hey Mr in early 2013.

She has toured the world; opening up and supporting some of the world’s biggest artists in concerts such as Akon, Jagged Edge, Joe, Blackstreet, Ginuwine, J.Holiday, Blackeyed Peas, and Blu Cantrell including her first sold-out headline show in Sweden, Freshuustte, and Germany at the Hit Factory.

