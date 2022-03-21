Singer Lyta’s Baby Mama, Kemi Ayorinde Accuses Him of Abandoning Their Child Again

Kemi Ayorinde has once again publicly called out her baby daddy, Lyta for abandoning their child.

The UK based mother of one who was all smiles following a reconciliation of the two last September has revealed that Lyta has once again abandoned their son.

Taking to social media, Ayorinde noted that you can’t force a man to be a father or prioritise his child first if he doesn’t want to.

She lamented the weight of all the stress on her and disclosed that she almost took her own life at the beginning of the year due to her situation with Lyta.

