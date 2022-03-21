Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Singer Lyta’s Baby Mama, Kemi Ayorinde Accuses Him of Abandoning Their Child Again

Kemi Ayorinde has once again publicly called out her baby daddy, Lyta for abandoning their child.

The UK based mother of one who was all smiles following a reconciliation of the two last September has revealed that Lyta has once again abandoned their son.

Taking to social media, Ayorinde noted that you can’t force a man to be a father or prioritise his child first if he doesn’t want to.

She lamented the weight of all the stress on her and disclosed that she almost took her own life at the beginning of the year due to her situation with Lyta.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: