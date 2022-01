Kizz Daniel has a lot of things working for him as a successful commercial artiste but still has his heart set on a number of other desires.

The singer who welcomed triplets late late year but lost one at birth, has shared his prayer request for the year 2022.

Kizz Daniel took to his Instagram stories to reveal his plan to expand his family in this new year.

“God bless me with a baby girl 2022,” he said.

We guess a little princess joing the Kizz Daniel clan will make it a complete.

