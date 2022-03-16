Singer Kelis Loses Husband, Mike Mora to Stomach Cancer

Kelis has lost her husband of almost eight years, Mike Mora after his battle with stage 4 stomach cancer.

The late 37-year-old model-turned-photographer first went public with his cancer diagnosis last September, taking to Instagram to express both his worry and strength after being given 18 months to live a year earlier in September 2020.

In a follow-up post, Mora got candid about why he decided to share his health journey, writing, “I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.”

As of now, the “Milkshake” singer has yet to personally comment on the death of her husband. Steve Satterhwaite, a rep for her team at Red Light Management, confirmed the passing late Monday via a statement that reads,

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

The veteran R&B/pop sensation and Mora got married in a secret ceremony back in 2014 and share two kids together, 6-year-old son Shepherd and 1-year old daughter Galilee. Mora also was a stepfather to Kelis’ 12-year-old son Knight that she shares with her ex-husband, hip-hop icon Nas.

