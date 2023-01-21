Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer Joeboy Reveals How He Wrote His New Single, ‘Body & Soul

Celebrity

Joeboy is unashamed about professing his love from the mountain top to valleys low.

The singer who just dropped a new single, ‘Body & Soul’ and has been out and about with his mystery babe, revealed how he wrote the love song.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Friday, January 20, Joeboy stated that he wrote the song with his lover by his side. He tweeted, “Wrote body and soul with my fork sitting on my lap.”

