Singer Joeboy Reacts to N300 Million Copyright Lawsuit Filed Against Him by Colleague, Asa

Joseph Akinfenwa aka Joeboy has reacted the the N300 Million Naira copyright lawsuit filed against him by Bukola Elemide aka Asa.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to share a copy of the letter he was served which stated that he breached copyright laws by using an Asa composition in his new music, “Contour”

The suit dated September 30, stated that Joeboy did not seek permission from Asa for use of the copyrighted material and had no commercial arrangement with Asa. Hence, he was to remove the music from all platforms within 24 hours and also pay the sum of N300 Million.

Joeboy made light of the situation via his social media, taunting Asa’s representation by pointing out that it’s been over 48 hours since he was served and they were yet to do anything. He also added that because he always chooses the path of peace does not mean he is a soft man.

