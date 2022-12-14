Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Singer Iyanya Goes on Appreciation Spree as He Compares 2021 to 2022

Iyanya is more than grateful for all the blessings the year 2022 has brought his way.

The singer and former reality TV star, took to his Twitter to reflect on the last one year and the difference a year made in his life.

Iyanya revealed that this time last year, he begged to perform at 2 shows just for visibility, however, he has been waking up to the sound of booking alerts for shows everyday in December 2022.

He added that he has not been this busy since 2017, and thanked God that fortune has smiled on him again.

He also thanked his fans for their support, Davido for the push and their song together, Don Jazzy for always supporting his projects, Kizz Daniel for writing and gifting him the song, ‘Like’ and Ayra Starr for collaborating with him and of course Ubi Franklin.

