Singer Iyanya Goes on Appreciation Spree as He Compares 2021 to 2022

Iyanya is more than grateful for all the blessings the year 2022 has brought his way.

The singer and former reality TV star, took to his Twitter to reflect on the last one year and the difference a year made in his life.

Iyanya revealed that this time last year, he begged to perform at 2 shows just for visibility, however, he has been waking up to the sound of booking alerts for shows everyday in December 2022.

He added that he has not been this busy since 2017, and thanked God that fortune has smiled on him again.

Last year December 2021, I performed at 3 shows, one paid and I begged to perform at 2 just to be seen.

2022 December, I wake up and everyday to alerts for shows, haven’t had this kind of busy december since 2017.

20+ shows in on month.

God Thank you 🙏🏿 — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022

He also thanked his fans for their support, Davido for the push and their song together, Don Jazzy for always supporting his projects, Kizz Daniel for writing and gifting him the song, ‘Like’ and Ayra Starr for collaborating with him and of course Ubi Franklin.

And to my fans and everyone who streamed my music this year, God Bless you.

There’s got to be more and I promise 2023 will be a better year for everyone who has supported me this year.

We will definitely have a great 2023. — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022

Special Appreciation to @davido Thank you for the push this year❤️🙏🏿. — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022

Special shoutout to @KizzDaniel For writing “Like” and gifting me the song 🎵.

Appreciate ❤️ — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022

Special shoutout to @ayrastarr for coming on “Call” — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022

Special shoutout to @DONJAZZY for always supporting my projects. — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022

Special shoutout to @ubifranklin1 ❤️ You know every, and God always continue to Bless you. That’s why we call you Ginger❤️🙏🏿 — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) December 14, 2022

