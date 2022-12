Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.

The singer announced that the newborn daughter graciously made her entry into the world at around 3:00am on Wednesday, December 21.

Sharing a photo of his daughter holding his pinky finger, Harrysong announced that she has been christened Purity and now Christmas is complete.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...