Singer Halsey Reveals 4 New Diagnosis Following Multiple Hospitalisations

Halsey has shared her struggles regarding her health with her fans as she gave a health update in a new social media post.

The 27-year-old singer, and mother of one who uses she/they pronouns, shared selfie videos on their Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 10 to reveal what’s really going on with them following multiple hospitalizations.

“It could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease,” she said, listing four other diagnoses she’s been given so far.

“I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

The singer revealed they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and added that symptoms for her condition exacerbated since she welcomed her son, Ender.

Halsey’s update comes as she’s preparing for their “Love And Power” tour.

