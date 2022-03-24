Singer Grimes Admits She Hacked Controversial Indie Blog ‘Hipster Runoff’

Grimes has revealed that she was the mind behind the hacking of the controversial indie blog, Hipster Runoff, in 2012.

The blog went offline and the site’s anonymous founder and operator Carles told Motherboard, “My hosting company and support team say that there are signs of foul play on the server, and some of the last actions before it crashed are very suspicious. My server disk has crashed and remote backups were sabotaged.”

Now, ten years later, Grimes has claimed responsibility for the takedown. She told Vanity Fair that she hacked the blog after the blog posted a photo of her kissing a friend at a party, accompanied by a demeaning story.

“I was just at a party with my friends,” she told Vanity Fair. “Someone took this photo, and it got leaked to this website called Hipster Runoff.”

She continued: “And then he [Carles], like, ran this story, and this was, like, I was trying to be like all integrity and, you know, like, start my career. And it was, like, Grimes gone wild or something. And it was just this, like, super wack, like, mean story. And it was, like, this meme that was going all over the internet.

But my friend who worked for—I will not say which video game—had access to…. OK, well I don’t wanna get him in trouble, but, anyway, we were actually able to DDoS Hipster Runoff and basically blackmail them. We were like, like, we’re not gonna let you run your—put your site back up until you take the story down. And he did, in fact, take the story down. And it was like my coolest hacker moment. So, yeah, that’s the story of this photo.”

