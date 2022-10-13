Thursday, October 13, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer Ginuwine Passes Out During Rehearsal for Magic Show

Ginuwine had a bit of a death scare while at the receiving end of a stunt gone wrong.

Earlier in the week, the singer had a scary experience while participating in a stunt for Criss Angel’s Magic show in Las Vegas.

According to a video by Daily Mail, the R&B artist can be seen attempting to hold his breath while submerged under water in a glass cube before banging at the sides to signal for help.

The video also shows staff helping the 51-year-old as he attempts to catch air once he finally comes out of the cube. A source told the outlet that paramedics were called to the scene and carried him away as he continued to struggle to breathe, but thankfully he later made a full recovery after seeking medical treatment.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
