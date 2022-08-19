Singer Dr Sid Launches ESports and Gaming Company

Dr Sid has dipped his fingers into yet another pie as he has just launched an eSports and gaming company, Kon10dr.

The singer and father of two who recently switched careers to become a filmmaker with his movie, ‘The Order of Things’, talked about his new business and what he hopes to see materialise on the Nigerian scene.

Dr Sid noted that he’s always been interested in gaming and eSports and thinks it’s about time other people saw the potential in the $2.1 billion industry.

He talked further about how music and sports are the biggest exports from Nigeria at the moment and believes that gaming and eSports will attain the same height in the nearest future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...