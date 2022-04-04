Singer Danny Young Teaches Women How to ‘Secure’ Men

Danny Young is offering exclusive advice to women on how they can secure men in a romantic relationship.

The singer shared insights via his Instagram page with ‘wisdom’ directed at fine women.

Danny Young stated that women who are beautiful need more than their beauty to secure a man. He added that they needed to add a good attitude to the mix to keep that man while not offering any advice for men to keep women.

Danny Young sounded a note if warning to women who he considered not beautiful enough and still had a bad attitude noting that such persons will be done over by loneliness.

