Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer Dammy Krane Calls Out Davido Over Unpaid Royalties

Dammy Krane has taken to social media to call out his colleague, Davido over money owed him.

The singer who has been quiet in the music scene for a while, took to Twitter to ask that folks owing him money should pay up and specifically mentioned the “Stand Strong” crooner.

Sharing a screenshot of a post by Davido where the latter admitted that he wrote the hook to his hit song, “Pere,” Dammy Krane said,

“My Bloods @davido Run the check. I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding. No response, we no gats Dey get this convo here.

Davido responded to the public call out with a tweet of his own and then proceeded to share a photo of himself with stacks of money.

