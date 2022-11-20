Singer Crayon Celebrates Victory Over Porn Addiction

Crayon has reasons to celebrate after he finally conquered his pornography addiction.

The Mavin signee took to his Twitter to open about struggling with pornography and even mentioned his best pornstar, Victoria Cakes.

Thankfully, Crayon revealed he is no longer bound by that addiction as he has repented and doesn’t engage in worldly things again.

“Back in the days when I used to be a porn addict, na Victoria Cakes be my favorite pornstar! Thank God say I don repent. I no dey do world things again,” he wrote.

Back in the days when I used to be a porn addict , na Victoria cakes be my favorite pornstar! Thank God say I don repent 🙏🏽 I no dey do world things again 🙏🏽 — CRAYWAY! (@crayonthis) November 18, 2022

