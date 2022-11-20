Sunday, November 20, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Singer Crayon Celebrates Victory Over Porn Addiction

Crayon has reasons to celebrate after he finally conquered his pornography addiction.

The Mavin signee took to his Twitter to open about struggling with pornography and even mentioned his best pornstar, Victoria Cakes.

Thankfully, Crayon revealed he is no longer bound by that addiction as he has repented and doesn’t engage in worldly things again.

“Back in the days when I used to be a porn addict, na Victoria Cakes be my favorite pornstar! Thank God say I don repent. I no dey do world things again,” he wrote.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: